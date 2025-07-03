Carville: GOP Passing BBB Will Be Seen as a ‘Mass Extinction Event’ by Political Anthropologists

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” the Big, Beautiful Bill was a “mass extinction event” that would cause the Republican Party to lose the majority in Congress in the midterm elections.

Carville said, “We‘re ain‘t playing possum now. And I like with the unified party, every Democrat voted against this. Every Democrat, regardless of the ideology or the or their regional. We can all rally around this, and we can run on this single issue all the way to 2026. And Paul is right, we‘re going to pick up more than 40 house seats.”

He continued, “I can tell you what the poll says today, the Democrat in New Jersey is up 20 points. That‘s in a state that we won by two and a half or 2 in 2021. I mean, you know, political anthropologists are going to look back at this and it‘s going to be called a mass extinction event because there are a lot of them are going to be extinct.”

Carville added, “When people go to the polls voting for this, I promise you, I promise you, this thing is really, it‘s like 25, 26 points underwater already. And we haven‘t even started our education program.”

