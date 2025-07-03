Carville: Trump Will Try to Interfere with 2026 Election by Declaring Martial Law

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that he believed President Donald Trump could declare martial law as an attempt to interfere with the 2026 midterm elections.

Host Chris Cuomo said, “James Carville you are on my old buddy’s Jim Acosta show and you said people tell you, they’re worried about the midterms and you say you should be because there’s a good chance that Trump will try to pull something. What do you think is going to happen?”

Carville said, “Well, I think it’s going to happen is Virginia and New Jersey are going to be democratic blowouts. I think he’s going to read electric results – by the way there are more people that live in Virginia and New Jersey than live in New York City. We talk about things that happen in New York City, we should talk about we have sterling candidates also in Virginia and New Jersey.”

He continued, “I think he’s going to see that Big Beautiful Bill is about 25 points on the water is going to be 30 points under water. He is going to see a massive defeat coming and he’s going try to do anything he can to extricate himself from that defeat.”

Carville added, “I would not put it at all past him to try to call martial law, or declared some kind of national emergency in the country or a anything like that because the hoof prints of coming you can hear them. And they’re going to get a shellacking in November of 2026.”

