GOP Rep. Self Before BBB Vote: Growth Projections for BBB Seem High, Judges Might Fight This

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) argued that the economic growth numbers projected for the reconciliation bill seem a bit high since we’ve had “very few years since 2008” with strong economic growth numbers and argued that “There is an establishment swamp here that will fight this as hard as they can”, including judges and stated that he wants to get more certainty about the growth numbers.

Self said, “[T]here is an establishment swamp here in D.C. You just talked about it in one of your segments, the judges, the rogue judges, the lawsuits. There is an establishment swamp here that will fight this as hard as they can. So, I need absolute certainty that we are going to have the growth. And, frankly, the growth numbers are very, very high, that are assumed.”

Later, he added, “Well, frankly, when you look at the year 2008, we’ve not had great growth numbers any year — or very few years since 2008. So, we’re talking about doubling, tripling the growth. So, I do think that that is ambitious.”

Self further stated during the interview that he thinks the issues with the bill can be resolved and ultimately voted to advance the bill.

