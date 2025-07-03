Dem Rep. Crow: My Constituents Fear They Won’t ‘Survive’ Trump Budget Bill

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that his constituents were fearing for their survival after President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” passes.

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “What are your constituents saying and what are your plans to protect them? Because you say that this will hurt the most vulnerable?”

Crow said, “Well, it’s not what I say, it’s just the fact, right? This is the single largest transfer of wealth from the working class and the middle class in America to the top 1% to billionaires.”

He continued, “I’ve been talking to my constituents. I’ve been reading their letters. The fear, the anxiety, I mean, there are literally people that I’m talking to that I represent, Pam, who don’t know if they’re going to survive, literally survive, this. They can’t pay for their healthcare bills because they have disabled children. And the coverage for these disabled children, the care that they need to be able to work, to be able to survive, to be able to get basic care, is going to go away.”

Crow added, “This is the most brutal thing I have ever seen in my time in public office. And that’s my focus. And we’re going to talk about it,” he said. “We’re going to fight it. I’m never going to stop so long as I’m breathing.”

