Dem Rep. Smith: ‘Tax Breaks Usually Go’ Primarily to Rich

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that the benefits of the reconciliation bill “primarily go to people who are wealthy.” And “That’s where tax breaks usually go.”

Smith said, “[H]ow do we know that the debt is a problem? Because just about every single Republican, including Donald Trump, who voted for this bill, told us this was a problem. This was part of their criticism of Joe Biden during the campaign, that he had been fiscally irresponsible, that he’d spent all this money and done all these things that had driven us into a situation where we were in a fiscally terrible situation.”

He continued, “And now they’ve added $3.5 trillion to the debt for giveaways, which primarily go to people who are wealthy. That’s where tax breaks usually go.”

