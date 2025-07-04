Establishment Republican, Brian Fitzpatrick Announces Himself as New Villain after Voting Against the Big Beautiful Bill

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) voting against the Big Beautiful Bill.

Marlow said, “You know Trump’s going to say something, eventually, and maybe he’ll get primaried or maybe he’ll end up going the Kinzinger route and just goes and does the Slava Ukraini routine on X…as well as CNN.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo