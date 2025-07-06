Speaker Johnson: ‘Don’t Buy into Those False Talking Points’ on Big, Beautiful Bill

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) dismissed Democrats’ efforts to rebrand the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill to benefit Democrats politically.

The Louisiana Republican called on viewers to reject Democrats’ “false talking points.”

“A DCCC memo obtained by Axios says, ‘Republicans are going to lose the majority in 2026 because of this,'” FNC host Shannon Bream said. “They call it ‘the GOP tax scam.’ They say the more the people know about it, the less that they like it. They’re also talking about Democrats holding rallies outside of rural hospitals and nursing homes this summer to tell people that they are going to lose their care.”

Johnson replied, “As I said on the House floor the other day, it — it takes a lot longer to build a lie than to tell the simple truth. Our Republicans are going to be out across the country telling the simple truth. And, guess what, it will be demonstrated. Everyone will have more take-home pay, they’ll have more jobs and opportunity, the economy will be doing better and we’ll be able to point to that as the obvious result of what we did. So, don’t buy into those false talking points.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor