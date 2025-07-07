Jeffries: BBB an ‘Immoral Thing,’ Will Cause ‘Real Pain and Suffering’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” was an “immoral thing” that will cause pain and suffering.

Partial transcript as follows:

ANA NAVARRO: By the way, MAGA kept saying it was illegal aliens that are going to be kicked out. Explain to folks that there’s not 17 million illegal aliens receiving free Medicaid.

JEFFRIES: Actually, federal law, to your point, Ana, explicitly prohibits federal dollars to be used to provide health care to undocumented immigrants. That was always a lie. But we’re dealing with some folks where facts don’t matter, hypocrisy is not a constraint to their behavior and people actually have concluded that shamelessness is a superpower. And so our view is we just have to aggressively push back with righteous intensity, continue to press on as I indicated, as John Lewis would always inspire us to do: Speak up, show up, stand up so we can get the type of America that this country deserves.

SUNNY HOSTIN: But don’t you then also — I think that’s right, but shouldn’t you and other Democrats be screaming from the mountain tops and tether the Republicans to this bill, tether — because there’s going to be true human loss here, right? People are going to really feel it.

JEFFRIES: Yeah, real pain and suffering. I mean, the attack on healthcare is not just going to result on millions of people losing access, but hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down. Community-based health clinics won’t be able to provide assistance.

HOSTIN: Rural hospitals.

JEFFRIES: Rural hospitals in particular are at great risk. In fact, people who have private insurance, once you attack the healthcare ecosystem, premiums, copays, and deductibles for tens of millions of others are going to go up. And so that’s a — it’s a big — it’s an immoral thing that just took place on the floor of the House of Representatives. An immoral thing.