Marlow: Liberals Reveal Themselves as Monsters in Rush to Politicize Deaths of Christian Girls

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the floods in Texas.

Marlow stated, “[L]ook in your heart if you’re trying to look for people to blame right away for this, it’s a loser’s game. But it does reveal who people are.” And then cited a post from a pediatrician, a former Houston mayoral appointee who blamed the victims, and an online personality who blamed NWS cuts.

