Marlow: Musk on a ‘Generational Losing Streak’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Elon Musk.

Marlow said, “Musk is now just on this generational losing streak and he thinks that I’m going to start a political party to oppose Trump. And he’s calling it the America Party. … He is not the guy to run anything called a American Party. … First of all, he’s not someone who’s native-born in this country and does seem to have particular affinity for Americans.”

