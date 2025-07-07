NWS Union: I Rarely Agree with Him, But Trump’s Right on NWS Doing Its Job in TX

During an interview with CBS News on Monday, Tom Fahy, the Legislative Director for the National Weather Service Employees Organization, said that there are “very few times when I’ll be in a position that I have to agree with the President of the United States.” But President Donald Trump was right when he said that the National Weather Service offices did their jobs.

Fahy said, “[T]he forecasters did their job. There [are] very few times when I’ll be in a position that I have to agree with the President of the United States. When he spoke last night that the forecasters at the National Weather Service offices at San Angelo and San Antonio got the forecast right, the President said they did their job, and they did.”

He added, “I saw one timeline from one of the forecast stations at 3:38. I realize that’s only a 22 — a 20-minute difference from 4:00, but, in this case, minutes count. The forecasters immediately saw what they had to do and issued a catastrophic alert, which triggered, of course, the flood emergency warning. That, of course, goes out onto the…weather emergency alert, that weather emergency alert is then disseminated via our warning infrastructure system that we share with FEMA, and then it broadcasts to all the state emergency communication channels.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett