Blackburn: There Won’t Be Amnesty

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) talked about rumors of amnesty under the Trump administration.

Blackburn said that while there are different bits of rhetoric floating around, “There will be no amnesty, and the White House has been solid in that” and that she doesn’t see Kristi Noem or Tom Homan slowing or backing down.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo