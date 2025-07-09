Alex Marlow: There Is a ‘Deep Ghoulishness’ to Democrat Anti-ICE Lawlessness; They Are ‘Anticipating Violence’ and ‘Trying to Get Arrested’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow spoke with Pastor Allen Jackson about his new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book.

In a Tuesday interview on Jackson’s weeknight show “Allen Jackson Now,” Marlow said, “We saw a memo that Democrats are trying to get arrested. They’re anticipating violence against ICE. … They have a deep ghoulishness to the internal workings of the Democrat Party.”

