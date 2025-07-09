DNC Chair on Mamdani Not Condemning Intifada Slogan: We’re a Big Tent

On Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” DNC Chair Ken Martin responded to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) refusing to condemn the phrase globalize the intifada by saying that he doesn’t agree with anyone 100% but “we win by bringing people into that coalition. And, at the end of the day, for me, that’s the type of party we’re going to lead. We are a big tent party. Yes, it leads to dissent and debate, and there [are] differences of opinions on a whole host of issues. But we should celebrate that as a party and recognize, at the end of the day, we’re better because of it.”

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “What about concerns from some of your Jewish colleagues in particular about him not outright condemning the phrase globalize the intifada in a recent interview? Some of your Jewish colleagues have said that that could be very disturbing, potentially dangerous. Do you agree with that?”

Martin responded, “There’s no candidate in this party that I agree 100% of the time with, to be honest with you. There [are] things that I don’t agree with Mamdani that he said. But, at the end of the day, I always believe, as a Democratic Party chair in Minnesota for the last 14 years, and now the Chair of the DNC, that you win through addition. You win by bringing people into your coalition. We have conservative Democrats. We have centrist Democrats. We have labor progressives like me, and we have this new brand of Democrat, which is the leftist. And we win by bringing people into that coalition. And, at the end of the day, for me, that’s the type of party we’re going to lead. We are a big tent party. Yes, it leads to dissent and debate, and there [are] differences of opinions on a whole host of issues. But we should celebrate that as a party and recognize, at the end of the day, we’re better because of it.”

