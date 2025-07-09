Marlow: Douglass Mackey Could Have Been Pardoned, But He Wanted the Full Free Speech Victory

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Douglass Mackey case.

Marlow stated, “Trump would have pardoned him, I think, if he had asked. But he didn’t want to get pardoned because he wanted to restore the precedent that you are allowed to make jokes, that we have free speech in this country, that you are allowed to meme.”

