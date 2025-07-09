Swalwell: Dem Leaders Are Silent on Anti-ICE Violence Because Affordability’s the Issue

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that violence against ICE agents or anyone is wrong and he wants nothing to do with anyone who thinks otherwise and responded to a question on why Democratic Party leadership hasn’t really said anything about anti-ICE violence by saying that “the issue is affordability. That’s what people care about.”

Swalwell said, “There’s no excuse for violence, period. I don’t want to be associated with anyone who thinks violence is the answer. And so, those folks who conduct violence against police officers, it’s wrong. They should be prosecuted. And if we’re going to say that about those who stormed the Capitol, we should say the same thing about someone who would do that to an ICE agent, period.”

Host Chris Cuomo then asked, “What do you say to the leadership, who really haven’t said anything about this?”

Swalwell responded, “Well, the issue is affordability. That’s what people care about. They were promised lower costs on day one. We’re approaching day 200. Donald Trump is 0 for 200, affordability in their health care, affordability in housing, affordability for their kids to get educated and compete in this workforce. So, that’s what I think we should be laser-focused on, because that speaks to the people I grew up with, the people who get up before the crack of dawn, the people who use their hands when they go to work. That’s what they care about, and that’s what they want from us. And if we’re talking about that, I think we’re connecting.”

Cuomo then stated, “Amen. I just think that there’s space to say, and if you are enough of a jackass to try to attack law enforcement because we don’t like the enforcement policies of this administration, you are not with us. Because this is not what we are, Schumer, Jeffries –.”

Swalwell cut in to respond, “That’s right.”

Later, Swalwell added, “I have actually pushed to expand the law enforcement capabilities when somebody makes a threat against a federal official, because, right now, it’s too damn hard to go after somebody and people know just the right words to say so that they’re not prosecuted.”

