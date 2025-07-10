Auchincloss: Trump ‘Struck a Blow Against Iran’ Is Working to Show Strength to China, Needs to Do Same with Russia

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that the Trump administration, working with Israel, has “struck a blow against Iran,” by making them vulnerable to Israel’s military and the administration is “working to try to improve our Indo-Pacific posture with increased investments in our Navy.” But needs to demonstrate strength against Russia.

Auchincloss said, “If President Trump is serious about putting the United States in a superior position to the axis of autocrats, China, Iran, Russia, then he has to demonstrate strength in Ukraine. They have struck a blow against Iran, working with our ally Israel, by laying Iran naked, aerially, to Israel’s military power. They are working to try to improve our Indo-Pacific posture with increased investments in our Navy.”

He continued, “But if we don’t demonstrate strength against Russia, we are signaling weakness that undercuts any advances we have made in either the Middle East against Iran or in the Indo-Pacific against China. So, that’s my pitch to this administration.”

