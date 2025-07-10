GOP Rep. Burchett: I Believe Epstein Files ‘Were Destroyed’

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) said Wednesday on NewsNation’s “On Balance” that he believes a client list associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once existed but was “destroyed.”

Burchett said, “I think the files existed at one time. I think they were destroying the previous administration. I think if they’d ever had anything on Trump, it would have been out day one under the Biden administration. I think there’s some very prominent people. There’s Hollywood people. I mean, I think there’s world leaders too. And would it have caused economic disruption around the globe? Maybe. But I don’t really care. I want to bury those dirtbags.”

Host Leland Vittert said, “I just want to be clear what you’re saying. Are you saying the previous administration destroyed everything or are you saying that the Trump administration is basically doing the same thing as the previous administration?”

Burchett said, “I think they destroyed everything.”

Vittert said, “Why wouldn’t Pam Bondi say that?”

Burchett said, “She doesn’t have any proof of it. I’m just telling you what I think. I’ve been around this town enough. I think she got over her skis pretty much saying all this stuff, the files are on my desk, I’m going to release it, and then she releases stuff that I knew. I think they all got out there, got a little excited, and I don’t think they exist.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN