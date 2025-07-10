Pence: ‘Troubling’ Hegseth Paused Weapons to Ukraine Without Telling Trump 

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pausing some weapon shipments to Ukraine without informing President Donald Trump was “troubling.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “Today we learn that U.S. weapons shipments are starting back up to Ukraine, but this comes after the reporting is that the Pentagon paused shipments on some weapons, signed off on by the Secretary of Defense, without the knowledge, without informing the president of the United States. The idea that a decision that big was made without getting the approval of or even informing the president of the United States. Does that make any sense to you?”

Pence said, “Well, when you’ve served at the level I’ve served at, it’s a big government. And a lot of people in your agencies and in departments are making decisions all the time. But that one was troubling to me. And my bet is it’s very troubling to the president. My expectation is that he’ll get to the bottom of it. He will find out who initiated that decision. But the most important thing is that he reversed it. And made it clear in a phone call with President Zelensky last Friday that the support’s going to continue to come.”

He added, “Now, I will say, and I say respectfully to the president, if he’s looking on, it’s not just about defensive weapons. We’ve got to continue to provide President Zelensky and the Ukrainian military with the offensive capability as well as the kind of support against aerial assaults that will allow them to achieve a real peace.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN