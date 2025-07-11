Dem Rep. Correa on CA Raids: Kids Shouldn’t Be at Weed Facility, But Trump Was Going to Legalize Pot to Fix This

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) responded to the back and forth between California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the Trump administration over immigration raids in the state, including at a marijuana farm by stating that there shouldn’t be children at marijuana facilities and laws need to be enforced but “Trump said he was going to legalize marijuana so these kinds of issues wouldn’t happen.” And the federal government’s approach in California has been heavy-handed.

Correa said, “There shouldn’t be any children at a marijuana facility. But remember, President Trump said he was going to legalize marijuana so these kinds of issues wouldn’t happen.”

He continued, “The federal government takes federal tax dollars from these growers. So I think we’ve got to enforce these laws. But the bottom line is, we know more than 50% of the farm workers are undocumented in California, sir, more than 50% of those farm workers are undocumented. We know that. We’re the biggest ag. state in the union. Why are we having such a heavy hand? This is not right.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett