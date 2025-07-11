NBC’s Hillyard: Bongino, Patel ‘Frustrated’ with Bondi’s Stifling

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard said Deputy FBI Director Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel were frustrated over the actions of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Hillyard said, “I think in large part, it’s because of the pressure that Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have placed upon themselves. We have covered the litany of promises that those two men upon taking their FBI posts had made to the American population that they were going to investigate and reveal everything about Jeffrey Epstein, about the January 6 committee and its investigation. They were going to investigate and reveal who the pipe bomber was. They were going to investigate the 2020 election. And yet we’re seven months in now, and they have come up with effectively nothing on those fronts.”

He continued, “And that is where I’m told, along with our colleague Ken Dilanian and Monica Alba, that these two men were frustrated by the feeling that they had been stifled by Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

Hillyard added, “I’m told the Dan Bongino is considering resigning from his post. Kash Patel has not gone as far as to suggest that, but will be looking, I’m told, at how Dan Bongino responds to this. I’m told that both men meet with the attorney general on a daily basis, and that they have not kept their displeasures hidden from her. I know that Pam Bondi was at the White House one week ago. They have continued the White House to stand behind her as the attorney general. At some point in time, though, this is going to come to a head and it may be here in real time.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN