Ty Cobb: AG Pam Bondi Is Not Going Anywhere

Former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s job was safe because letting her go so quickly would be a “huge embarrassment” to President Donald Trump.

While discussing the Jeffrey Epstein files saga, Cobb said, “I think Patel clearly has gotten the message because he sort of silently sat on the sidelines and rallied behind the team concept that the White House and the Justice Department are trying to sell. And I think what you’ll see is that.”

He added, “Bongin either has to come back from the weekend and say, ‘Gee, sorry I had a bad day.’ I look forward to working with his esteemed colleagues, or he’s gone because Bondi’s not going.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “So, Bondi versus Bongino, to Trump, you have no question that Trump would choose Bondi?”

Cobb said, “That’s true and for a specific reason, which is Bondi, like Hegseth, is very senior to the other people in their departments who are screwing up. And while they’ve both been a huge embarrassment and done some just astonishing things, and for the history of the country, if he terminates one of them, he picked them and he put him in those senior positions, and it’ll be a huge embarrassment to him. So, the further down the pecking order you go, if you’re Trump, in his thinking, if somebody leaves that’s further down, if it’s not the top dog, it’s not as big a reflection on him.”

