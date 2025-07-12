Crockett: I Wonder if Disaster Relief Is Being Shortchanged So Trump Can Spend on Immigration Enforcement

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) accused the Trump administration of not providing sufficient disaster assistance to different states and wondered, “what are you doing with the money? Is it because you want to make sure that we’ve got more Alligator Alcatrazes, like, what is it?”

Crockett said, “I still don’t know if they’ve even officially declared an emergency as it relates to what happened in Missouri since this administration has been in, right there in my hometown in St. Louis, the tornadoes that devastated that area, I know that there were concerns about FEMA’s response then and the president seemingly not really wanting to help out the state of Missouri, which is a red state. We know that his former press secretary, over [in] Arkansas, she called and said, hey, former boss, we need some money down here. We know Arkansas ain’t got that much money either, right? Like, and we know that he was not necessarily looking too kindly upon them. And so, even when it comes to red states, he’s not really unleashing all of the resources.”

She continued, “And the question becomes, well, what [are] you holding onto the money for, right? Like, what are you doing with the money? Is it because you want to make sure that we’ve got more Alligator Alcatrazes, like, what is it?”

