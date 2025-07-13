Carney Raises Red Flag: H1Bs, A.I. Revolution Causing Troubling STEM Jobs Data

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked with Breitbart News economics editor John Carney about Artificial Intelligence’s significant impact on STEM fields.

Carney said, “When you’re telling young people, we need more coders, you’re telling people who are in high school to think about what they’re going to major in in college. So you’re really looking down like 6 to 10 years down the road, and you don’t really know what the demand is going to be for those positions. So a lot of these jobs have actually gone away there. We need less coders than we did, in part because of AI, in part just because other parts of coding have gotten more efficient. So you just need pure people. There has been a problem where we’ve imported a lot of coders and we’ve exported a lot of coding, so a lot of coding is now done in India, it’s done in Malaysia, it’s done abroad.”

He continued, “So that’s also leading to a higher unemployment rate. And we’re bringing in H-1b workers to do a lot of this work. That’s a bad thing as well. But even without that, those parts, I think that we are seeing that we actually need fewer of these people. We overproduce them. It was probably irresponsible for people to for, you know, for the government, for all the official channels to really push people to do this because we got too many.”

Carney added, “And so therefore we have too high of an unemployment rate. A lot of these people are going to have to look into other fields, which is, you know, really disappointing if you spent four years getting a very hard degree, like a computer programing degree is not an easy thing. So you spent four years training yourself to do something. And now, frankly, you’re you know, we used to tell people who had lost their jobs at a factory, learn to code and now these people are going to have to learn to weld. They’re going to have to learn to do something else.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo