Dem Rep. Frost: Trump Trying to ‘Ethnically Cleanse this Country of Certain Types of Immigrants’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that President Donald Trump was trying to “ethnically cleanse this country of certain types of immigrants.”

Discussing his visit to the new Everglades detention center, Frost said, “When I went in and we were standing at that door looking at the cages, looking at the hundreds of men in there, I saw myself in those cages. I saw people who were my age, people who looked exactly like me. I thought when we were walking out of those doors of the of the internment camp, I thought, I’m one of the only people that looks like me and that’s my age that is going to actually walk out of this place without being deported.”

He continued, “That’s why it’s so important for members of Congress to conduct oversight on these facilities.”

Frost added, “They want more people behind bars. They want to incarcerate more people, and they want to ethnically cleanse this country of certain types of immigrants. Because here’s the thing, they’re not going for every person here that’s undocumented. Because when I was in that internment camp in the Everglades, I didn’t see any Europeans who overstayed their visa. I saw nothing but Latino men and Haitian men. As we look at these operations going around the country, they are targeting specific types of people and it’s the type of people that look like me.”

