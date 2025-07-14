Gordon Chang: ‘Western Leaders Need to Start to Get Off Their Very Nice Rhetoric About China’

During Monday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang urged Western nations to be more assertive in their dealings with China.

He told Fox Business that Western leaders needed to put aside “very nice rhetoric” about the communist superpower.

“There is a new OpEd in The Guardian this morning that claims, quote, ‘The world must be more wary than ever of China’s growing economic power,’ shifting from military power to economic power,” FBN host Cheryl Casone said. “They say, ‘It matters because the aim of Beijing’s autocratic regime undermine the economic and political resources of the rest of the world. Without tough action, its voracious appetite for resources, information and intellectual capital, will eat all of us.’ What do you make of that, Gordon?”

Chang replied, “Well, first of all, I think that’s overestimating China, and yes, in a few hours, they will report Q2 GDP growth of above five percent. But, there is this very interesting pattern of China actually overreporting June results in order to justify a good GDP report. But, the important thing, though, is that China does pose an existential threat to free societies, and yes, President Trump gets an A for opposing China behind the scenes but we need an all-of-society defense against China, and we’re not going to get it until the President of the United States talks to all- of-society in candid terms about China’s threat. So, yes, I think Western leaders need to start to get off their very nice rhetoric about China, and actually be candid, and that includes the Australian Prime Minister, who I said, is already in Beijing and saying very nice things about Xi Jinping, although the Chinese are threatening Australia at this moment.”

