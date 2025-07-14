Kevin O’Leary: ‘The Only Deal that Matters Is China’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” “Shark Tank” regular Kevin O’Leary emphasized the importance of the Trump administration’s efforts to rein in China’s economic global prowess.

O’Leary told host Trey Gowdy that the only trade deal that matters is the one with China.

“All right, you’re a deal maker,” Gowdy said. “President Trump is a deal maker. If the President or Scott Bessent were to call you and say, ‘Good evening, Mr. Wonderful, give us some ideas on how to close these deals that are out there pending.’ What would you tell them?”

O’Leary replied, “Well, I know the 90 deals in 90 days, none of those really matter. The only deal that matters is China. That’s the deal, because these are the two largest economies. There’s so many issues with China — technology, economic war, A.I., Taiwan, TikTok — all of this stuff. You know, it’s — the market. It doesn’t — the market has already assumed that everything else is going to get resolved. You may not like it. You don’t like the sausage being made on video and all that stuff. Nobody cares. They care about China. And we don’t know where we’re going with those guys, because we’re at war with them. I mean, I don’t know why anybody thinks any different. You know, the spyware they have, the software here, and all that stuff, and what they’re doing around the world, they’re not good guys. I’m not talking about the Chinese people, the Chinese government — steals our A.I., steals our tech, steals our I.P. They don’t play by the rules. And I’ve said this countless times, the only deal I’m watching is a Chinese deal. Where are we going with that thing? We’ve got to bring Xi to the table and say, okay, we’ve had enough. We’re going to have to solve this problem.”

“You want to play by the rules?” he added. “You want to be one of the big boys? You want to be in the G8? You want to join the G7? You want to play by the rules of the World Trade Organization? You’re going to have to understand that you have to give and take. You can’t just steal everything, and that’s where we’re at right now. So I’m waiting to see, and I’m glad to see that Trump’s taking it head-on. It’s the first administration of 40 years that finally called them to the table and said, look, you’re screwing us. We’ve had enough of it, and now this is what I care about. And by the way, I’m not the only investor saying this. The rest of this stuff is getting worked out, and it’s great, but the China thing, that’s the deal.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor