Shaheen: Not Worried About Economic Impacts of Secondary Sanctions/Tariffs on China

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said that she isn’t worried about the possible economic impacts of secondary sanctions or tariffs on China to prevent them from supporting Russia.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, if pressure on Russia might necessitate pressure on China, Senator, as we consider this prospect of secondary sanctions or tariffs, however we want to characterize that, knowing China is such an important trading partner of ours, that’s why so much focus has been put on the level of tariffs our country and theirs have on each other, do you worry about the potential economic ramifications here at home?”

Shaheen answered, “I don’t. And, in fact, what we have done today as a minority report from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is to release a report…on the impact that is happening because of America’s retreat across the world and the opening that that gives to China. So, I think it’s very important for us to take strong action. China has moved in where the United States has shut down foreign assistance programs. They started doing that in days, describing China as the reliable partner and the United States as a partner that was not reliable. So, it’s important for us to keep the commitment that we make to our allies and partners.”

