GOP Rep. Gill: Biden Autopen Allegations a ‘Major Scandal’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) emphasized the importance of the congressional inquiry into former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen to sign presidential documents.

According to the Texas Republican lawmaker, potential unauthorized use of the autopen was a “major scandal.”

“[A]t this point, Congressman, I think Americans would like to know who is actually running the show,” host Laura Ingraham said. “This is just one aspect of significant decision-making that I don’t think any of us could really believe at this point, Biden was all that aware of.”

Gill replied, “That’s exactly right. You know, whenever you vote for somebody at the ballot box, you expect that person to be the person who is actually calling the shots, the person who is going to be held accountable for what’s done during their administration. And as we’re seeing here, not only did Joe Biden not approve of all of these pardons himself, but he approved certain criteria that a bunch of people would fall under. And as the White House learned new information that the White House team changed who was on those pardon lists without Joe Biden’s knowledge, and signed these pardons in his name without his approval. That’s wrong. That is a major scandal.”

“And listen, President Trump is exactly right,” he added. “There were things done, legal things, pardons done in Joe Biden’s name that he didn’t know about, and that’s wrong.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor