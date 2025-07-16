Cuellar: ‘A Lot’ of Dems Lack Credibility on Immigration, Should ‘Stick to Cost of Living’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) responded to a question on if Democrats can turn immigration into a winning issue for themselves in the 2026 midterm elections by stating that “Some of us, myself and other folks, can talk about border security and immigration. But, unfortunately, a lot of my Democratic friends can’t do that. Stick to cost of living.”

Host Laura Ingle asked, “Can Democrats make immigration a winning issue in the next year’s midterms, because people are looking ahead to that?”

Cuellar answered, “I can, because I’ve been talking about immigration even before a lot of my Republican colleagues were talking about it. So, I’ve got that credibility when it comes to that. But a lot of Democrats, I think they need to focus on cost of living, the tariffs and other things have gone up, and that’s where I think a lot of Democrats stand. Some of us, myself and other folks, can talk about border security and immigration. But, unfortunately, a lot of my Democratic friends can’t do that. Stick to cost of living.”

Cuellar also stated that Democrats have a strong message on Medicare and Medicaid.

