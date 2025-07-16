Dem Rep. McIver: Trump Immigration Policies Are ‘Cruel,’ ‘It’s Wrong’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) said that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were “cruel” and “wrong.”

Guest-host Antonia Hylton said, “There’s been some recent Gallup polling showing that, you know, unprecedented numbers of Americans actually right now support immigrants and immigration. I’m curious if you see a tide turning because of the kinds of images that we’ve seen of what happened to you, Mayor Ras Baraka, of what we’ve seen happen to protesters in places like Washington and Los Angeles?”

McIver said, “I think one, the conversation is changing and people are maybe feeling a little different because one trump promised us that he would be arresting criminals. I think we all can get behind, you know, arresting and holding people accountable who have who have committed crimes but when you hear of these different instances happening where people are being arrested, who are literally at work targeting workplaces, arresting grandmothers, moms, children who are suffering from cancer, revoking student visas, and deporting students who are attending school here legally. I mean, all of these different cases that we see that these folks do not have criminal charges and they have literally been detained. I think it changes the conversation and Americans feelings about how this administration is handling immigration.”

She added, “It’s cruel and it’s wrong, everything that they are doing. Democrats have been speaking out about it. some people, even Republican Americans are speaking out about it as well. We’ve seen that on many occasions. But at the end of the day, it’s cruel and we should not be handling immigration reform in this manner.”

