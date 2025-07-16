Dershowitz: ‘There Never Has Been’ an Epstein Client List

During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” former Jeffrey Epstein defense attorney Alan Dershowitz denied the existence of a so-called Epstein client list.

“Generally, prosecutors share the evidence with the defense,” host Marc Lotter said. “So if there was a list, you would know about it. The FBI, DOJ says it doesn’t exist. Is there an Epstein client list?”

“Absolutely not,” Dershowitz replied. “There never has been. Jeffrey Epstein never made a list or created a black book, or anything of any people who may have had improper sex with any of the young women. What did happen is the FBI interviewed people, and the courts — the court’s judges redacted the names of some of the people from the FBI files and from other material that was presented to the court. I know who those people are, because I obviously did a thorough investigation. And even though the names are redacted from context, I could figure out who they are. None of them are current public officials or elected officials or current prominent people.”

He continued, “Some are dead, some are retired, but there are no smoking guns. Moreover, we don’t know whether any of these allegations are true because among the information that’s been suppressed has been negative information about the accusers, because the courts have basically said, ‘Look, these accusers are victims and we’re not going to give their names. We’re not going to give negative information about them.'”

“So what I’ve said from the very beginning is everything going to be released — that is, every accused person’s name, every accuser, all the information about the accusers, so that we in the court of public opinion can make our own assessment about whether or not these are these accusations are credible, some are not,” Dershowitz added. “Obviously, we know that from experience.”

