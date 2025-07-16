Exclusive — Charlie Kirk: ‘Trump, Breitbart, Limbaugh’ the Big Three That Got Us to This Moment

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Charlie Kirk talked about the influence of Donald Trump, Andrew Breitbart, and Rush Limbaugh in getting the country to this current moment.

Kirk stated, “The country’s with us…obviously, Trump, Breitbart, Limbaugh, those would be my big three, right? The big three that really got us to this moment. And they all play a different role.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo