Sunny Hostin: Trump Administration Is Committing ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of “crimes against humanity” over the results of cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “This investigation from The Atlantic should enrage them as well. They are reporting that the administration is set to incinerate 500 metric tons of food that was supposed to be sent overseas. That’s enough to feed 1.5 million starving children. Now, you should ask yourself why? Was cruelty the point? Was Elon just trying to, you know, skinny up the government, or were they just being bastards?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “They’re just being mean. They’re mean.”

Goldberg said, “Just destroying it for no good reason other than you’re a bonehead.”

Hostin said, “It feels criminal. This feels criminal. It’s like a crime against humanity.”

Goldberg said, “It’s criminal. It’s mean. And I do say, if this had happened in some other country, America would have been all over that country.”

Behar said, “Or if it happened under Biden.”

Goldberg said, “Or if it happened any other — any other country doing wasteful like this when it could be put to better use, we’d be all over it.

Hostin said, “Food is a human right. Healthcare is a human right.”

