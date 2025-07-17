Planned Parenthood CEO: We Deliver ‘Life-Affirming Care’ So People ‘Determine Their Futures’

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Planned Parenthood CEO and President Alexis McGill Johnson stated that people at Planned Parenthood “deliver the most incredible, high-quality, time-sensitive, life-affirming care imaginable.” And they do this “because they know that, when people are denied the opportunity to make decisions about their lives, then they are denied the opportunity to determine their futures.”

Johnson said, “I will tell you that, every single day, Planned Parenthood health centers open up their doors, right? The people who are truly on the front line of fighting tyranny, they walk through protesters, they ensure safe passage for patients into clinics, and they deliver the most incredible, high-quality, time-sensitive, life-affirming care imaginable.”

She continued, “I won’t say it is not a challenge, obviously, to do it in a climate that has been determined to tear us down at every fight, to deny our ability to make the most basic healthcare decisions about our own bodies. And yet, in true admiration, they show up, because they know that, when people are denied the opportunity to make decisions about their lives, then they are denied the opportunity to determine their futures. And we know most Americans are with us on that. And that is also what keeps us going.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett