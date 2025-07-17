Warren on Economy: ‘Topline Numbers Look Good’, Trump Needs to ‘Change Direction’

During an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that “the topline numbers look good” in the economy but “if Donald Trump doesn’t change direction, he’s going to blow this economy up.”

Warren said, “So, I’ll put it this way: The topline numbers look pretty good. Inflation looks like it’s fairly stable. Unemployment looks like it’s kind of holding steady. So, — and the stock market, shoot, has hit record highs. So, the topline numbers look good.”

She continued, “That is not the lived experience of tens of millions of people across this country. And so, when you start to dig the numbers apart, what you start to see is that families are dealing with flat wages and with rising debt loads and with rising defaults on credit card debts and on car loans, families themselves are telling us, through the consumer confidence surveys, that they are very worried about their own economic futures. … But then you throw into that that Donald Trump has created all of this chaos around tariffs, and the consequence of that has been that nobody wants to invest under those circumstances.”

Warren further criticized the reconciliation bill and regulatory rollbacks and stated that she sees things like they were before the 2008 crash, where there’s risk building and said that “if Donald Trump doesn’t change direction, he’s going to blow this economy up.”

