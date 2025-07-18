CNN’s Honig: Trump Will Have to Testify, ‘No Holds Barred’ for WSJ Lawsuit

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal means he will have to testify under oath with no limits on the questions he will be asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Host Jake Tapper said, “So Elie, what would discovery look like? I mean, I imagine if The Wall Street Journal and News Corp and Rupert Murdoch are going to mount any sort of defense, they’re going to want to know everything they can find out about President Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. They’re going to seek possession or introduction as evidence, whatever this birthday book is. I mean, might this not end up just dredging up a lot of stuff Trump doesn’t want to talk about anyway?”

Honig said, “I’m not so sure Donald Trump has fully thought this one through, Jake, because you showed at the beginning of the show his very recent social media post where he said, ‘Oh, I look forward to deposing Rupert Murdoch under oath. That should be fascinating.’ Well, guess who else will have to testify under oath at a deposition? The plaintiff in this case, the person who’s suing, Donald John Trump. And the subject of that testimony, which again, will be under oath, will be his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, no holds barred. By filing this lawsuit, he is walking himself right into that scenario. Discovery goes both ways. Plaintiff has to turn stuff over to the defendant and vice versa. So, I have some questions about the legal strategy here.”

