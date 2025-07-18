Gottheimer on Mamdani: ‘Don’t Need a Job-Killing Socialist’ Who ‘Supports Antisemitic Rhetoric’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) commented on the candidacy of New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) by saying that “We don’t need a job-killing socialist who wants to raise taxes and supports antisemitic rhetoric,” and Democrats should “take on higher taxes, and actually make sure that places run.”

Gottheimer said, “You’ll hear no ambiguity out of my mouth. We don’t need a job-killing socialist who wants to raise taxes and supports antisemitic rhetoric, right? In a city with the highest taxes in the country and the largest Jewish population in the country. I don’t get it. That’s not what we need.”

He added, “I believe we need commonsense Democrats who are willing to solve problems, make life more affordable for people, take on higher taxes, and actually make sure that places run. And whether it’s rent or mortgages, we make — we do everything we can to make life more affordable for people.”

Gottheimer further stated that socialists are not Democrats, “So, I don’t know why we would follow that approach. … And, obviously, we don’t need socialism or tax increases or people who condone antisemitic rhetoric, which I find loathsome.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett