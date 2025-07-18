Warren: ‘If’ ‘Globalize the Intifada’ ‘Encourages Violence’, I’m Opposed — I Denounce Phrase

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that she condemns the phrase “globalize the intifada” and “If this encourages violence in any way, then I am opposed to it. I am a no violence person.”

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked, “Senator, what do you think of, [New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D)] was asked, repeatedly, to condemn — or whether he would condemn this phrase, globalize the intifada. … A lot of folks concerned about his inability or unwillingness to condemn that phrase. How do you feel about that phrase?”

Warren responded, “Look, it’s not something I would say, and I think he has said that he will not say it, he will discourage others from saying it.”

Sorkin then cut in to ask, “But would you condemn it yourself?”

Warren responded, “Look, I don’t do that. I’m not in any part of that.”

Sorkin cut in to ask, “You don’t condemn the phrase?”

Warren answered, “No, of course I do. Look, it’s a — this is not the way we should talk. If this encourages violence in any way, then I am opposed to it. I am a no violence person. I think it’s a very, very bad idea. But let’s be clear: Mamdani ran this race because he said, I can make government work for better for families on the ground. I’m willing to try new ideas to bring down costs for people who live in New York City. And I understand that big-time investors are freaking out about that because they can’t quite understand how somebody is going to maybe make it to be mayor without having come and bent a knee to them. But that’s not what he did. He went directly to the people, he told them what he wanted to do, and I think he’s going to do it.”

Later, she added, “I condemn violence. I condemn those who encourage violence. There you go. Can we talk about what Mamdani has done that is bothering the Wall Street boys so much?”

