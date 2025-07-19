Toure: ‘Don’t Know’ if Trump Got Shot in Ear, ‘Supposedly’ He Did

On “CNN NewsNight” on Thursday, podcast host Toure suggested that it’s unclear whether President Donald Trump was actually shot in the ear and he might not have been.

While discussing disclosures on presidential health, Toure said Trump “supposedly got shot in the ear. We never heard from his doctors on that.”

Host Abby Phillip pushed back that Trump was “shot in the ear” and later asked Toure, “did he get shot?”

Toure responded, “I wasn’t there. I don’t know. I don’t know. I would like to hear from his doctors.”

Phillip then stated that Trump was shot in the ear, but we didn’t hear from his doctors about it.

(h/t Fox News)

