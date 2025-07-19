Wes Moore: Fired Employees Aren’t ‘Quote — Unquote Government Bloat’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) criticized the loss of federal jobs in the state and responded to arguments that government is bloated by saying that those who were fired aren’t “the reason for quote — unquote government bloat.”

Moore said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:10] “We just saw how we just had the single largest loss of federal jobs in 30 years in the state of Maryland, month on month, with the month of June. We are just seeing — we’re seeing now how –.”

Host Bret Baier then cut in to ask, “And for people who say government’s bloated and it needs to be cut?”

Moore answered, “I would say, I’m not sure how telling a person who is doing things like making sure that our food is safe or making sure that our critical infrastructure is protected or making sure that veterans, like myself, I served, I led soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan, soldiers who are coming back with PTSD, that the people who are helping them to get their medication, that they are the reason for quote — unquote government bloat. I think these are very serious times. And I think anyone, when we’re talking about what becomes the future for, not just the party, but for this country, I want to know, are you taking this moment seriously?”

Moore then talked about his own shrinking of Maryland’s government.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett