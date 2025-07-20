Dershowitz: Ghislaine Maxwell Should Be Given Congressional Immunity to Testify

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell should be given immunity and be compelled to testify before a congressional committee about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Host Shannon Bream said, “You mentioned Ghislaine Maxwell. She’s still got an appeal. I’m tracking at the Supreme Court, but in the meantime, you suggest she should be potentially offered congressional immunity to go and testify. Do you think that would happen? And what kind of information would she have that we haven’t seen?”

Dershowitz said, “She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone. She knows everything. She arranged every single trip with everybody. She knows everything. And if she would just given use of use immunity she could be compelled to testify.”

He added, “I’m told that she actually would be willing to testify. And there would be no reason for her to withhold any information. So I don’t see any negative, in giving her, the kind of use immunity that would compel her to testify. So she would be summoned in front of a congressional committee.”

