DNI Gabbard: Obama Directed a ‘Treasonous Conspiracy’ Against Trump

On this week’s broadcast on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said former President Barack Obama directed a “treasonous conspiracy” against President Donald Trump during his first term.

Gabbard said, “The implications of this are, frankly, nothing short of historic. Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama if just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue — this is an issue that is so, so serious, it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic.”

She added, “What we saw occur here as the documents we released detailed is that we had a sitting President of the United States and his cabinet and leadership team, quite frankly, who were not happy with the fact that President Trump had won the election, at the American people had chosen Donald J. Trump to be the next president, commander in chief of the United States. So they decided that they would do everything possible to try to undermine his ability to do what voters tasked President Trump to do. So creating this piece of manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped Donald Trump get elected contradicted every other assessment that had been made previously in the months leading up to the election that said exactly the opposite, that Russia neither had the intent nor the capability to, quote-unquote, hack the United States election for the President of the United States. So the effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would be, essentially, a years-long coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN