LA Mayor Bass Decries ICE — No ‘Right’ to Be Masked and Snatch People off the Street

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) said law enforcement did not have a right to be masked and “snatch people off the street.”

Bass said, “Los Angeles is a city of immigrants — 3.8 million people and about 50% of our population is Latino. So when the raids started, fear spread. The masked men in unmarked cars, no license plate, no real uniforms, jumping out of cars with rifles and snatching people off the street. Leading a lot of people to think maybe kidnappings were taking place. How do you have masked men who then say, well, we are federal officials with no identification?”

Host Martha Raddatz said, “Well, you know what the administration will say to that they’ll say they’re in danger, that there have been threats, that there has been doxing and that’s the reason they have the masks on.”

Bass said, “Let me tell you, we have a Los Angeles Police Department that has to deal with crime in this city every single day, and they’re not masked, they stay here. The masked men parachute in, stay here for a while and leave. So you enter a profession like policing, like law enforcement, I’m sorry, I don’t think you have a right to have a mask and snatch people off the street.”

