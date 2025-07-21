Dem Rep. Crow: Gabbard ‘Fabricating’ Conspiracy Theory About the Obama Administration

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard fabricated a “conspiracy theory” that former President Barack Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence against President Donald Trump during his first term.

Crow said, “What’s actually going on here is pretty clear: you have Tulsi Gabbard, who’s been out of favor with President Trump since the intelligence agency issued battle damage assessments of the Iran strike that were not consistent with what Donald Trump was saying. Ao he she’s been in hot water and been trying to get back into favor. And then you have a president, President Trump, who wants people to talk about anything, anything other than the Epstein investigation, which he is very, very clearly worried about the release of the Epstein files. So what’s happening is Tulsi Gabbard is trying to work his way back into the good graces of Donald Trump by fabricating this conspiracy theory to try to placate Donald Trump. That’s what this is all about.”

He added, “This is simply a distraction. They don’t want people talking about the release of the Epstein files because Donald Trump is very, very worried about it.”

