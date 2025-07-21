NYPD: Good Thing Border Agent ‘Was Armed,’ There Are Repeat Offenders

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell stated that it’s a good thing that the off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in New York City during a robbery over the weekend was armed and that his training kicked in and he was able to stop the threat because there are repeat offenders who commit tons of robberies, and these two robbers were an example of that.

Chell stated, “[W]hen you think about it, he was a Border Patrol officer, but he was a New Yorker enjoying the park, and he got preyed upon in a robbery. And thank God his tactics kicked in, he was armed, and he stopped this threat.”

He continued, “Because we know, in the city — and you said it earlier — we’ve seen this show over and over and over again the last couple of years, and these crews here — this two[-man] crew here, they did a robbery five minutes earlier in the same park, and they were going to do more that night. So, this officer did his job and did it well.”

Chell added that the quick response from the NYPD saved the officer’s life.

