Exclusive — Emma-Jo Morris: Hunter Biden Could Be the Left’s Joe Rogan

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” former Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris talked about Hunter Biden’s recent interview.

Morris said, “Hunter Biden, in this episode is the left’s Joe Rogan. He is exactly what they have looking for and paying billions of dollars to find. He’s conversational, interesting, has a broad base of shallow knowledge and is cool and not worried about offending anybody and is offending everybody.”

