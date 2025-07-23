Dem Rep. Beatty: Trump Hates Public Broadcasting Because It’s ‘Unscripted, Unedited’

During an interview on CBS News on Tuesday, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) argued that the Trump administration pushed for cuts to public broadcasting “Because it is an unscripted, unedited voice that the American people can go to.” And “we can go to our public broadcasting stations and feel that we can speak truth to power or that we can have a real, honest dialogue.”

Beatty said, “[T]he real question we should be asking is, why is Trump so afraid of national broadcasting? Because it is an unscripted, unedited voice that the American people can go to. Whether you’re in rural America or, like me, in urban and suburban [America], we can go to our public broadcasting stations and feel that we can speak truth to power or that we can have a real, honest dialogue.”

She continued, “It’s also an avenue for our constituents. Whether you’re talking about a high school athletic team, whether you’re talking about something that’s happening right there in the heart of our districts, it’s so important for us to stand up and fight.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett