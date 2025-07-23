Kevin O’Leary: Colbert Is a ‘Moron’ for Attacking Trump

Tuesday, CNN’s “NewsNight,” investor Kevin O’Leary said comedian Stephen Colbert was a “moron” for his criticism of President Donald Trump following CBS’s announcement that it would end “The Late Show.”

Addressing the president Monday night on his show, Colbert said, “How dare you, sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism, Go f‑‑‑ yourself.”

Host Abby Phillip said, “If we’re going to hang this on ratings, Colbert was the highest rated of the shows in his time slot. So that there’s that there’s that. But secondly, I don’t care if he’s you don’t think he’s funny, I don’t. There are plenty people I don’t think are funny. I think the real question is, should the President of the United States be picking and choosing people who should have jobs based on whether they say nice things about him or not?”

O’Leary said, “Let’s talk about what actually happened. $46.2 million in losses on a franchise that’s 40 years old. It’s old, it’s dead and unfortunately for all of the category, people are geometrically not watching late night TV anymore. Here’s the problem for Colbert. His contract is a payout contract through a transaction where there’s a change of control only a moron would tell the president to F off before he gets his check. Okay, so what’s going to happen now, in my opinion, is tomorrow CBS, his boss, will fire him and they will litigate for the next five years, his payout.”

