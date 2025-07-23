Marlow: DNI Gabbard Revealed that Obama Tried to Subvert our Democracy by Nullifying an Election

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed newly-released documents on the Russia investigation.

Marlow said, “So, all of this was designed to rig our democracy, to nullify an election, and who knows what other laws they broke? I don’t know what laws were broken specifically, and that will be very interesting to see what happens next…if these were actual laws that were broken or whether or not this is somehow legal.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo